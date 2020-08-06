I Don’t Feel Marcelo Bielsa Is Too Demanding – Victor Orta

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has insisted that he does not feel Marcelo Bielsa is a demanding head coach to work with and believes the Argentine has even helped him to grow as a person.



Orta played a pivotal role in suggesting Bielsa and eventually convincing him to take charge of Leeds in the summer of 2018.













The Argentine has transformed Leeds from a mid-table side into Championship winners and got them promoted back to the Premier League after 16 long years.



There are also suggestions that Orta has had some fiery arguments with Bielsa over the last two years, though they are quickly resolved.





The Leeds director of football admits that Bielsa is not an average head coach but insisted that he does not believe that the Leeds boss makes any unreasonable demands or is too demanding in nature.







He also feels working with Bielsa has also changed him both personally and professionally and Orta believes he has grown as a person by working with the Leeds manager.



“I get tired of that question”, the Spaniard told The Athletic when asked whether Bielsa is too demanding.





“It’s the opinion of people who have never worked with him. I’m the director of football and I need to help his job.



“It’s normal. Yes, his levels of resilience and graft are different to the average level in football but I don’t consider it really demanding.



“The way he changes you is more personal than professional. His way is to try always to be better, and not just in football; to evaluate yourself and increase your standards.



“It’s like daily learning and it becomes a pleasure because you’re growing and you feel better. You detect your own improvement.”



Orta is now in talks with Bielsa to make sure that he stays for Leeds' first season in the Premier League after 16 years.

