06/08/2020 - 23:03 BST

If He Does This Game Will Go Up Notch – Ex-Man Utd Star On Tahith Chong

 




Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber believes Tahith Chong just needs to improve his decision-making in the final third to take his game to the next level.

The 20-year-old winger came on for the last 18 minute against LASK on Wednesday night and provided the impetus for Manchester United to go on to win the game 2-1 at Old Trafford.  


 



The winger came on in an unfamiliar left-back position, but the young Dutchman provided pace and attacking impetus towards the end that eventually got Manchester United the win.

Webber admits that Chong made a difference after he came on and added that bit of fire the team needed to get the win on Wednesday night.
 


He feels the Dutchman still needs to improve and believes that if he becomes more alert in the final third, his game will go to the next level.



Webber said on MUTV: “He brought a lot of energy into it.

“At first I thought he came on as left-back and thought where is he going to go here?
 


“But he got involved going forward, he brought in that little bit of fire as well that he always comes with.

“For me, if he has just a bit of presence of mind when he gets into the final third, he will go up another notch again.

“Happy to see him get game time as well.”

Chong has made 12 appearances this season and Werder Bremen are interested in signing him on loan this summer.
 