Lazio Sporting Director In Turkey For West Brom Linked Vedat Muriqi

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has flown to Turkey to hold talks with Fenerbahce for the signature of Leicester City and West Brom linked striker Vedat Muriqi.



The striker scored 15 league goals in his first season at Fenerbahce, but is tipped to leave the club during the ongoing summer transfer window.













He has turned heads at several European clubs and a move to England has also been mooted, with Leicester and West Brom interested in his services.



Serie A giants Lazio are also plotting to take him to Italy and it has been claimed that they have made a concrete move to get the deal done.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lazio sporting director Tare is currently in Istanbul, holding talks with Fenerbahce officials.







The Lazio deal-maker is set to slap in an offer worth €15m plus another €3m in add-ons for Muriqi.



Fenerbahce want €20m from the striker’s departure but their financial situation could force them to accept a lower fee.





The Turkish giants finished seventh last season and with no European football next season, may have to offload players.

