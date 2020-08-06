Leeds United Boosted As Target Claimed To Want Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have received a major transfer boost with Fulham youngster Cody Drameh keen on a move to Elland Road, according to Sky Sports News.



The Yorkshire-based club are looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League this summer.













While they are being linked with top senior players, Leeds are also on the hunt for up and coming players and have identified Fulham starlet Drameh as a target.



The Whites are not the only club looking to sign the 18-year-old, with the youngster having a number of admirers.





Fulham, on the other hand, ar reluctant to sell the right-back as they rate him highly, but he has now entered the final year of his contract.







However, Leeds have received a major boost in their pursuit for Drameh as it is claimed the player is keen on a move to Elland Road.



Marcelo Bielsa's side are willing to offer £400,000 to Fulham to acquire the services of the Englishman.





The lure of moving to Elland Road to play for Bielsa appears to have taken root in Drameh's mind and it remains to be seen if Fulham can keep him.

