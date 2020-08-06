Leeds United Director of Football Insists Club Following Clear Transfer Plan

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has conceded that the club are entering an uncertain transfer market, but insists that they have set plans in place in terms of the recruitment process for this summer.



The Whites are expected to be financially hit due to the changed football landscape and there is likely to be less money to spend compared to other summers despite their promotion to the Premier League.













Orta feels that the transfer market is already looking strange and assumptions over clubs being prepared to sell or loan out players to ease the financial strain have already been upended.



The Spaniard is happy that Leeds had some deals done at the start of the year, but insisted that despite the vastly different market, the club have their recruitment plans in place.





“It’s a strange situation”, Orta told The Athletic.







“No one in football knows about budgets without fans in the stadiums. Every club is nervous.



“People say clubs are ready to sell because they need funds but some clubs don’t want to sell because they feel that the players they sell will be more expensive later.





“Then people say it’s a market for loans, but nobody is making lots of players available on loan. It’s really strange and there’s no precedent.



“All the deals that have been done already were probably done six months ago but, after COVID, there aren’t many clear deals being closed.



“When you’re in a situation you’ve never lived before, you don’t know which road to take.



“But we’ve designed a clear plan and we’re following a clear plan. In all levels of the club, we’re following it.”



Leeds are aiming to make additions to shape up their squad for life back in the Premier League.

