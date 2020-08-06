Leeds United Left Delighted By Premier League Twitter Follow

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have expressed their delight at being followed by Premier League on Twitter, marking their change of status as a club.



The Yorkshire-based club amassed a total of 93 points, 10 more than second-placed West Brom, and beat 23 other clubs to the Championship crown in the 2019/20 season.













The Whites' Championship triumph signals their return to the Premier League, having spent 16 years away from the English top-flight.



Leeds and their fans are thrilled to be back among England's best and are eagerly waiting for the kick-off of the 2020/21 league campaign.





To add to the excitement, Premier League's official Twitter handle has now followed the Yorkshire outfit, which adds to the change of the club's status.







As a token of appreciation, Leeds went on to follow the Premier League back.



The Premier League will be expected to follow all of the three newly promoted clubs on Twitter.





Marcelo Bielsa's men will be looking to fare better in the Premier League than the last winners of the Championship, Norwich City, who finished bottom this season.

