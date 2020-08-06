Leeds United Zeroing In On Fulham Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Fulham for the signature of 18-year-old defender Cody Drameh this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The Whites are reviewing their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League next season and are looking to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's group.













But they remain on the lookout for young talent and Fulham’s teenage full-back Drameh has emerged as a top target for the Yorkshire giants.



The teenage has been a regular for Fulham’s Under-23 side and though he has attracted interest from the Premier League, none of those teams are prepared to offer him a place in the first-team squad.





With his contract running out at the end of next season, Fulham could be prepared to sell him this summer, but any agreement would have to include a sell-on fee for any future transfer.







Leeds are prepared to make a move for him and are ready to offer first-team football to Drameh next season in order to lure him to Elland Road.



Fulham value the right-back at around £400,000 plus add-ons and want a 20 per cent sell-on fee.





Manchester City are also interested but they are only prepared to add him to their development squad.

