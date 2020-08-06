Liverpool Go In With Jamal Lewis Bid, Sell-on Clause Included

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have submitted a bid of £10m to Norwich City as they look to sign left-back Jamal Lewis, according to The Athletic.



Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing in a back-up for first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson this summer.













Lewis is seen as an ideal candidate to play deputy to the Scotland international and Liverpool are pushing to sign him from now Championship club Norwich.



The Merseyside-based club have now tabled an offer of £10m in an attempt to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield this summer.





It is understood that Liverpool have also offered the Canaries a sizeable sell-on clause as they look to convince the second division side to sell their talented youngster.







Norwich are said to want a minimum of £20m for Lewis and it remains to be seen if they will budge following the latest development.



Lewis has three more years left on his contract and the Canaries are under no pressure to sell the Northern Ireland international.





However, the player is keen to make the move to the current Premier League and European champions this summer.

