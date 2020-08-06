Manchester City Plotting To Push Forward Kalidou Koulibaly Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City will hold talks with Napoli next week in their attempts to push forward a potential deal for Kalidou Koulibaly.



Koulibaly has emerged as Manchester City’s top target as Pep Guardiola looks to spend big on bringing in new defensive reinforcements.













Nathan Ake has been signed from Bournemouth, but the Manchester City boss wants one more defender and the 29-year-old is on the Citizens' radar.



Manchester City have been in touch with his agent and are prepared to offer the player a lucrative contract to move to the Etihad during the ongoing transfer window.





And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City have scheduled a meeting with Serie A giants next week for talks over the defender’s transfer.







The Premier League runners-up have officially been in touch with Napoli and have enquired about the conditions under which they will sell the defender.



The 29-year-old is open to a move to England but Manchester City are not the only club chasing him.





Manchester United are also interested and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is claimed to be dreaming of pairing Koulibaly up with Harry Maguire at the back.

