Really Impressed Me At Leeds United – Rangers Star Hails Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that he was impressed with how Kemar Roofe did at Leeds United and is hoping the Gers new boy can help the side to win silverware.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers announced the signing of 27-year-old striker Roofe from Anderlecht for a fee of €5m earlier this week.













The arrival of Roofe has excited Light Blues number 9 Defoe, who is a fan of the player having watched him perform at Leeds before he left for Belgium last summer.



Delighted with the signing, the ex-Bournemouth star is hopeful that Roofe can help Rangers achieve something special at Ibrox.





Defoe went on to express his desire to help the team to glory and be part of it.







"I remember watching him at Leeds and he really impressed me", Defoe told a press conference.



"I am delighted that we have got someone like that because at the end of the day, for me, I just want to achieve something special here.





"It's a special football club.



"The demands and the pressure, every game you have to play well, you have to win trophies and that is something I crave before I came here and that's why when I got the opportunity to come here it was an easy decision.



"You walk around the training ground, you walk around the stadium, you see all the history on the walls and stuff like that, you just want to be a part of it.



"So when new players come into the strengthen the squad, for me, it is exciting because hopefully, that will lead to something special."



Roofe netted 14 and 15 goals respectively in his final two seasons at Leeds before he was sold to Anderlecht.

