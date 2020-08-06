XRegister
06/08/2020 - 09:02 BST

Southampton Lost Patience With Waiting For Ligue 1 Defender

 




Southampton were keen on Reims defender Axel Disasi but pursued other targets after the player's camp continually asked for more time to make a decision.

Disasi, 22, is expected to leave Reims this summer and Monaco are tipped to complete the deal after agreeing a fee, personal terms and commission fees with the defender's agents.  


 



Monaco have an agreement in place with Reims for a fee of €13m, but the deal is stuck because the player is yet to make up his mind.

The player’s camp have asked for more time to assess his options and it has led to Monaco worrying about pushing the deal over the line.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Disasi also asked for more time when Southampton came calling and the Premier League side became tired of waiting.



Roma are now claimed to have entered the mix.

The Saints have gone on to sign Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid to bolster their defensive options.
 


Disasi has also been on the radar of Arsenal and West Ham and it remains to be seen whether more clubs come in for him before Monaco can complete the deal.
 