This Is What Marcelo Bielsa Told Me About Pep Guardiola – Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has revealed what Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa told him about Citizens boss Pep Guardiola.



The 26-year-old Frenchman has gone on to become a linchpin in Manchester City's defence after joining the Premier League side from Athletic Bilbao for a fee in the region of £58m in 2018.













Laporte made his senior debut for Athletic Bilbao six years before his blockbuster move to England and it was Leeds boss Bielsa who handed it to him.



The defender, still very fond of the Argentine tactician, stays in contact with his former coach and has even had a conversation about Guardiola.





Lifting the lid on what Bielsa told him about the Spanish manager, Laporte revealed that the Leeds boss feels Guardiola's level of success is his most impressive factor.







The Frenchman also revealed that Bielsa considers the Manchester City boss to be one of the best managers in the business.



"When I spoke to Marcelo, he told me that what's most impressive about Pep is the sheer level of success he’s achieved," Laporte told Spanish daily AS.





"He said it doesn’t matter how much ability you have as a coach if you don’t get results – that’s what goes down in the history books and what people remember.



"That’s why Pep’s one of the best in the business."



Laporte will come face to face with Bielsa next season, with the Argentine having led Leeds into the Premier League.

