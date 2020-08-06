XRegister
06/08/2020 - 10:11 BST

This Makes Matters Worse – Former Sunderland Star Baffled By Midfielder’s Black Cats Exit

 




Former Sunderland attacker Stephen Elliott has admitted he still cannot understand the Black Cats letting midfielder Ethan Robson move on. 

Robson has stayed in League One and completed a switch to Blackpool, where he will look to kick on with his career.

 



The 23-year-old midfielder came through the youth ranks at Sunderland and had a spell on loan at League Two side Grimsby Town, where he won plaudits, last term.

Elliott rates Robson and is still struggling to understand why he was allowed to depart the Stadium of Light.
 


He also thinks the decision has been made even worse by the midfielder joining league rivals Blackpool.



Elliott wrote on Twitter: "Still can’t quite get head round Sunderland letting this guy go. 

"Make matters worse he is gone to a promotion rival.
 


"Great signing for Blackpool though, they will be decent this season. Wish the lad all the best", he added.

Blackpool finished 13th in the curtailed League One season last term and, under former Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley, will be looking to push their way into the promotion mix.
 