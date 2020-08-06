Was In Unbelievable Leeds Team – Brighton Star Backing Ben White To Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton is of the view that team-mate Ben White has a bright future, and is backing him to stake a claim for a spot in the team, having turned out for an "unbelievable" outfit in Leeds United.



White, who spent last season on loan at Elland Road, played an instrumental role in helping Leeds triumph in the Championship and earn promotion back to the Premier League.













The 22-year-old played every minute of the Whites’ league campaign and his consistency earned him admirers, with English top flight champions Liverpool credited with an interest.



Despite the Reds’ interest, Premier League new boys Leeds are keen on signing their key player from last year on a permanent basis, and are preparing to hold talks with the Seagulls.





Walton, who spent last season on loan at Championship club Blackburn Rovers, faced White in the league and believes the defender has a bright future ahead of him.







The 24-year-old is of the view that White’s stint at Elland Road, where he became a champion, has helped him develop immensely, but expects the defender to come back to Brighton and challenge for a starting role at the Amex.



“Ben has definitely got a big future ahead of him”, Walton told Brighton’s official site.





“I played against him twice this season – he’s been playing in an unbelievable team at Championship level with a manager that is renowned around the world.



“He’s been part of a team where winning has become a habit, playing in front of an unbelievable crowd at Elland Road which I’m sure does give you a boost.



“It must have been a great experience for him to go through that at his age and I think he will be ready to come back to Brighton, like myself, and challenge for a place in the team.”



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is also keen on adding depth to his midfield and forward line with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher among the latest players to be linked with the Yorkshire giants.

