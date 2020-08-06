We’ll Talk To Man Utd – Agent of Red Devils Star On Potential Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Manchester United winger Tahith Chong has revealed that he will hold talks with the Red Devils over taking his client to Germany on loan.



Chong came on and made a difference as Manchester United beat LASK 2-1 on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.













But the Dutchman could be leaving the club on loan during the ongoing transfer window with Bundesliga a possible destination.



Werder Bremen revealed their interest in the player earlier this week and it seems the negotiations are moving at breakneck speed as the Bundesliga outfit held talks with his agent on Wednesday over a deal.





And Erkan Alkan, the player’s representative, admits that the player wants to move to Germany and he will hold talks with Manchester United today.







He told German daily Bild: “Tahith would like to go to the Bundesliga.



“We will talk to Manchester United about it on Thursday.”





Werder Bremen are expected to reach an agreement with the player soon and a two-year loan deal is in the pipeline.



Manchester United signed the winger from Feyenoord in 2016 and he has made 16 first-team appearances for the club.

