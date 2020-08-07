AC Milan Showing Interest In Lucas Torriera

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are showing interest in Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira, with the midfielder being linked with a move away from England during the current transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Torreira could well leave London this summer with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, and Italian sides Fiorentina and Torino being linked with a swoop for the Uruguayan.













But Serie A giants AC Milan have now shown interest in acquiring the services of Torreira.



Arsenal are ready to offload the midfielder and are aiming to re-coup an amount close to the sum they paid as the Gunners are in the midst of rebuilding their midfield under new manager Mikel Arteta.





Torreira arrived at the Emirates Stadium two years ago from Serie A outfit Sampdoria on a deal worth £26m.







A move back to Italy is potentially on the cards for Torreira, with the San Siro being tipped as the 24-year-old’s most likely destination.



Torreira, who was mostly used as a substitute this season, only started 17 games in the Premier League.





The 24-year-old struggled to find regular game time even after Arteta replaced former Gunners boss Unai Emery, and he could be hoping to breathe life into his stalled career with a move away from England.

