Chances Boosted – FC Copenhagen Boss On Manchester United Tie

FC Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken believes that his side's chances of putting Manchester United out of the Europa League have been boosted by the quarter-final being a one-match affair.



Manchester United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after they beat Austrian side LASK 7-1 over two legs.













The Red Devils will meet Copenhagen in a one-off match held in Germany on Monday, as part of the Europa League's Final 8 tournament.



With the tie now taking place over just a single leg, Solbakken believes his side's opportunities have been boosted.





However, the Copenhagen boss is still clear that his men will go into the tie with Manchester United as big underdogs.







"We have better opportunities over one match than if it were two, but we do not have great opportunities", Solbakken was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.



"But it is clear we have better opportunities with one match in an empty stadium than we would have with a full Old Trafford and a full Parken.





Copenhagen beat Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir to book their slot against Manchester United and Solbakken will be looking to upset the odds.



His side finished second in the Danish Superliga this season, meaning they will again be in the Europa League next term.

