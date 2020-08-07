XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/08/2020 - 12:14 BST

Chelsea Yet To Take Call On 22-Year-Old’s Future Despite Interest

 




Chelsea are yet to take a decision on Fikayo Tomori’s future at the club amidst interest from Rennes and several other Premier League sides, according to The Athletic.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the young centre-back featured heavily towards the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season after a fruitful loan spell at Derby County.  


 



However, opportunities for him diminished over the winter and he has played just once in the Premier League in 2020 thus far.

Rennes are interested in signing him this summer and are considering taking Tomori to France on a loan deal ahead of the new season.
 


But the French club are likely to face competition for his signature and several other teams in the Premier League and from Europe, who are interested in the 22-year-old defender.



However, a decision on Tomori’s future has not been taken by Chelsea thus far and they are considering their options.

Frank Lampard wants to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and West Ham’s Declan Rice has been tipped as Chelsea’s top target.
 


Deployed in midfield at West Ham, Chelsea believe the 21-year-old’s future is at central defence.

Tomori is likely to consider loan move away from Chelsea if the club bring in a centre-back this summer.
 