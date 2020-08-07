Chelsea Yet To Take Call On 22-Year-Old’s Future Despite Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are yet to take a decision on Fikayo Tomori’s future at the club amidst interest from Rennes and several other Premier League sides, according to The Athletic.



A product of the Chelsea academy, the young centre-back featured heavily towards the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season after a fruitful loan spell at Derby County.













However, opportunities for him diminished over the winter and he has played just once in the Premier League in 2020 thus far.



Rennes are interested in signing him this summer and are considering taking Tomori to France on a loan deal ahead of the new season.





But the French club are likely to face competition for his signature and several other teams in the Premier League and from Europe, who are interested in the 22-year-old defender.







However, a decision on Tomori’s future has not been taken by Chelsea thus far and they are considering their options.



Frank Lampard wants to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and West Ham’s Declan Rice has been tipped as Chelsea’s top target.





Deployed in midfield at West Ham, Chelsea believe the 21-year-old’s future is at central defence.



Tomori is likely to consider loan move away from Chelsea if the club bring in a centre-back this summer.

