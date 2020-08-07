Former Arsenal Star Says Let Go Gunners Scout Will Be Blessing For Next Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has expressed his gratitude towards former Gunners scout Francis Cagigao and insisted that his next club will be lucky to have his services.



Cagigao became the victim of Arsenal’s decision to cut staff across departments as part of their plans to restructure costs in light of the financial hit they have taken in recent months.













The talent-spotter spent 24 years at Arsenal and was the head of international scouting at the Emirates.



He was credited with spotting players such as Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli, amongst many others.



Thank you for the 24+ years of devotion, respect, loyalty and love you gave to @arsenal Nothing would have been the same for me if you didn’t spot me at 15 years old. I wish you all the very best for the future. Your next team will be very lucky to have your football brain 🙏🏻🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yphrbfwf45 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 7, 2020



He believes any club would be lucky to have Cagigao’s ability to spot talent in their recruitment team.



Arsenal have let a raft of scouts across several countries move on and it remains to be seen if they can cope with the loss of expertise.

