He Seemed Unattainable – FC Utrecht Technical Director On Manchester City Loan Star

FC Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam has expressed his delight at the Eredivisie club signing Manchester City star Daniel Arzani on loan.



Dutch top division club Utrecht have announced the signing of Australian winger Arzani from Premier League giants Manchester City on a season-long loan.













The 21-year-old, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Celtic, will ply his trade for the Eredivisie side in what will be their 50th anniversary season.



Expressing his delight at the signing, former Utrecht player and now technical director Zuidam has revealed that the club have been tracking the winger since his time at Melbourne City.





The Dutchman lauded Arzani's qualities as a winger before enthusing about being able to land the Australian despite him seeming unattainable for a long time.







“Daniel is a fast, agile flank player who can play on both the left and the right", Zuidam told the club's official site.



"He plays with a lot of guts and has power in his actions, which suits our club and supporters.





“We've followed Daniel since his time at Melbourne City, where he made his first-team debut at the age of 17.



"He seemed unattainable for us for a long time, but we were finally able to strike in this transfer window.



"I am happy that he is finally here at the Galgenwaard stadium to sign the loan contract. We look forward to seeing him in the FC Utrecht shirt in the 50th anniversary season.”



Despite spending two seasons at Celtic, Arzani could amass only two appearances for the Bhoys as a cruciate ligament injury sidelined him for a lengthy period.

