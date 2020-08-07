I Can’t Name One – Former Ajax Star Unsure Big Sides Want Chelsea Linked Andre Onana

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ajax midfielder Theo Janssen has admitted he is unsure whether any of the big clubs will come calling for goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been linked with Chelsea.



Onana has been tipped to potentially leave Ajax this summer and the club are believed to be prepared to accept a bid in the region of €30m to €40m for the shot-stopper.













A move to England has been mooted, with Chelsea interested in signing him as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who Frank Lampard appears to have lost faith in.



But no offer is yet to arrive on Ajax’s table and Janssen is not sure whether any of the big clubs will take Onana this summer.





Bayer Leverkusen are interested in him as well and the Dutchman feels Onana could fit in there, but does not know if they are big enough for Onana.







Asked about Leverkusen's interest in Onana, Janssen told RTL: “It is clear that he would fit in ideally there.



“The question is whether there will be bigger clubs for Onana. They of course are not super big.





“Whether the bigger clubs will come for him? I doubt that. Most of the top clubs are provided for at the moment, so the question is who will come in for Onana.



“I can’t name one at the moment.



“The teams where he would fit in well – Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich – all have top goalkeepers.”



Onana, 24, still has two years left to run on his deal with Ajax and it is unclear if he would leave to switch to Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

