I Understand – Ex-Bundesliga Star Makes Claim On Man Utd Transfer Plans

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Manchester United will not bring in any more big-money signings if they get their hands on Jadon Sancho this summer.



Sancho is Manchester United’s top target and the club are working to take him to Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window.













Manchester United and Dortmund have been making contradictory public noises on Sancho’s future, but the two clubs have continued to hold talks in the background.



Dortmund want €120m from the sale and Manchester United are working on an agreement that would reach that figure through instalments and add-ons.





It would be a massive outlay on one player if Manchester United manage to get the deal over the line and Fjortoft stressed that if Sancho moves to Old Trafford, it will the last big-money signing this summer for the Red Devils.







He claimed that the club believe the winger can take them to the next level.



He wrote on Twitter: “I understand Sancho is the main and only target for Manchester United this window.





“If they get Sancho no other big profile will be signed.



“Sancho is seen as the key factor to take them to the next level.”



Manchester United are still working on bringing in a centre-back, but a Sancho deal is likely to end any talk of them securing Kalidou Koulibaly.



Accordingly, a move for Jack Grealish could also be ruled out this summer.

