I’m Happy At Arsenal – Lucas Torreira On Exit Talk

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has insisted that he has had no contact from any club over transfer amidst interest from AC Milan and Fiorentina.



The midfielder has lost his place in the starting eleven under Mikel Arteta and remained an unused substitute in Arsenal’s FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea last weekend.













Arsenal are believed to be prepared to let the player go in the ongoing summer transfer window in order to raise funds and could sell for the right price.



A move to Italy is a possibility for the player, and AC Milan are reportedly leading the race to sign him, with Fiorentina also interested in signing the former Sampdoria midfielder.





However, Torreira has revealed no club are yet to approach him for a transfer this summer and for the moment he is content with life at Arsenal.







But the midfielder remained coy on what could happen in the future.



“So far, I have had no contact with another club”, the midfielder told Uruguayan radio station Sport890's 100%Deporte.





“I am happy to be at Arsenal, I feel very comfortable and they are a very big club.



“We will see what happens in the future.”



Torreira was also linked with a move to Italy last summer but Arsenal resisted selling him then.

