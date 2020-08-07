It Hurts Us – Arsenal Star Speaks Out On Job Cuts At Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has conceded that the club’s decision to lay off 55 employees this week did cause pain within the playing squad.



The north London club announced this week that 55 employees were told that their jobs were being made redundant as part of Arsenal’s plans to restructure their finances.













Arsenal fear long term financial ramifications due to the ongoing global crisis and they have made the call to carry out job cuts across departments to save money.



However, it has been claimed that it left the Arsenal squad furious as they were under the impression that the 12.5 per cent pay cut they agreed with the club earlier this year would save the jobs of the non-playing staff.





Torreira has spoken out about the situation and admits that Arsenal’s decision has pained the players, who have spoken about the situation amongst themselves.







The midfielder told Uruguayan radio station Sport890's 100%Deporte: “It hurts us that 55 families are now without a source of work due to a decision by the club.



“We have discussed it within the squad but hopefully a solution will be found for them.”





Arsenal have also let go many of their scouts across the world as part of their plans to restructure their recruitment department.

