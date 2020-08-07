Leeds Fans Will Surprise Premier League Teams – Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips thinks the Whites have the best fans in the country and believes Premier League teams will be shocked by the backing the side receive.



Phillips played an instrumental role in helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side earn promotion as the midfielder made 37 Championship appearances in the 2019/20 season.













The 24-year-old missed his club’s final three matches of the Championship campaign with a knee injury, but Bielsa’s men still managed to reap maximum points with Phillips watching on from the sidelines.



Leeds were forced to win the Championship title in front of empty stands and Phillips admits the supporters were missed.





Games are again likely to be played behind closed doors when the Premier League kicks off a new season in September, but Phillips is already looking forward to when fans can return.







“Very excited, we can't wait to have them [the fans] back", Phillips told Leeds’ official site.



“We've missed them over the last 4 or 5 months, it's been hard but I think we adapted well to what had happened.





“Once they're back, I think that's when we'll see what it's really like to be back in the Premier League."



The midfielder also believes Leeds have the best fan base in the country and thinks visiting sides to Elland Road will be surprised at the backing the Whites get.



“Just the same as what the EFL saw, a team that was very hard working, very robust and always showed what they're capable of under pressure.



“As a fan base, we're probably the best in England if not the world and I think teams will be very surprised by that.



“Hopefully it all comes together for a very good season.”



Leeds, who are currently enjoying their pre-season break, will start their top-flight campaign in September.

