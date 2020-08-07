Leeds United Incredible, I Understand It’s Different – Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Brian McDermott believes that managing Leeds United is different and feels the Elland Road outfit are an incredible club who deserve Premier League football.



The 59-year-old was in charge of Leeds during the 2013/14 season, but his time at the club came to an end when Massimo Cellino wanted to bring in his own man.













McDermott had never managed in the north of England until he took the job at Elland Road and the manager has revealed what a friend told him about taking a job in a football hotbed.



He believes that Leeds are hard to understand for someone not associated with the club and dubbed the Whites "incredible".





McDermott told Slough Town's official site: "Leeds is an incredible football club.







"Unless you know Leeds, the supporters, the area, the club, it is difficult to describe.



"My friend said to me when you have managed in the north, somewhere like Sunderland, Newcastle or Leeds, then you will understand that it’s different.



"And it is different, it is real life and death."





Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season after winning promotion and McDermott is delighted.



"I'm so pleased that they've got up.



"Those fans deserve everything they get, fantastic fan base and they've had to put up with a lot of stuff in the last 15 years or so.



"[Marcelo] Bielsa has come in and has done a wonderful job.



"Good luck to him, good luck to their players, good luck to their fans."



McDermott most recently worked at Arsenal in a scouting capacity until the Gunners announced earlier this month they were letting a number of staff depart.

