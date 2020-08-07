Manchester United Monitoring 23-Year-Old Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret in the event they need to bring in another shot-stopper, according to ESPN.



The Premier League giants have kept faith with David de Gea and have continued to back him to remain their number 1 despite some critical errors over the last 18 months.













Manchester United also believe in Dean Henderson and are expected to hold talks with him over a new contract after his impressive performances on loan at Sheffield United.



But there are question marks over the futures of both goalkeepers, with Henderson especially linked with a move away as he wants to be a number 1 goalkeeper next season.





It has been claimed that Manchester United have started keeping close tabs on 23-year-old Meret as part of their contingency plans.







They do not want to be caught off guard if either De Gea or Henderson leave the club in the next 12 months.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a young goalkeeper to fight for the number 1 spot if De Gea or Henderson walk out of Manchester United.





Meret is considered to be one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe by Manchester United's scouting and analysis team.



The 23-year-old has represented Italy at all levels and made his senior debut in November 2019.

