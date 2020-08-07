XRegister
07/08/2020 - 12:47 BST

Photo: Celtic Starlet Indicates He Is Edging Closer To Bayern Munich

 




Celtic starlet Barry Hepburn is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich with the Hoops talent taking to social media to reveal he is at the Bundesliga club's training facility.

The 16-year-old winger had one year to run on his youth registration with Celtic when the Scottish champions offered him a professional contract.  


 



However, rejecting the offer, Hepburn has decided to cross borders.

The teenager is expected to sign for German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this week.
 


The Scotsman has posted a picture of the German top division club's training facility, Sabener Strasse, on Instagram, hinting that he is edging closer to sealing the move.



Hepburn is set to become the second youth player Celtic have lost to Bayern Munich in the space of a year.

Die Roten roped in defender Liam Morrison from the Scottish Premiership champions last summer.
 


Bayern Munich have also set their eyes on Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey, who Bologna, Aston Villa and Celtic are also linked with.
 