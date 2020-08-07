XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/08/2020 - 12:26 BST

Stuttgart Set To Sign Stoke City Starlet, Medical Arranged

 




Stuttgart are set to complete the signing of Stoke City starlet Mohamed Sankoh, seeing off competition from a number of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Having made eight appearances for the Stoke Under-23s side in the 2019/20 campaign, the 16-year-old Dutchman has attracted the interest of a host of clubs.  


 



Stuttgart are though poised to win the race for him, according to German magazine Kicker, despite Tottenham, AC Milan and Atalanta being keen; he also trained at Chelsea.

Sankoh is convinced about a move to Germany and is claimed to be due to his medical. 
 


A recent visit to the club facilities and meeting with the team's officials are said to have left the teenager impressed.



Now Stuttgart will put Sankoh through his medical paces.

Stoke were keen on convincing the 16-year-old striker to sign a new deal with the club, but seem to have failed to do so.
 


Potters boss Michael O'Neill was also said to have had talks with the Dutchman in an attempt to keep him at the Championship side.
 