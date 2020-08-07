Stuttgart Set To Sign Stoke City Starlet, Medical Arranged

Follow @insidefutbol





Stuttgart are set to complete the signing of Stoke City starlet Mohamed Sankoh, seeing off competition from a number of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.



Having made eight appearances for the Stoke Under-23s side in the 2019/20 campaign, the 16-year-old Dutchman has attracted the interest of a host of clubs.













Stuttgart are though poised to win the race for him, according to German magazine Kicker, despite Tottenham, AC Milan and Atalanta being keen; he also trained at Chelsea.



Sankoh is convinced about a move to Germany and is claimed to be due to his medical.





A recent visit to the club facilities and meeting with the team's officials are said to have left the teenager impressed.







Now Stuttgart will put Sankoh through his medical paces.



Stoke were keen on convincing the 16-year-old striker to sign a new deal with the club, but seem to have failed to do so.





Potters boss Michael O'Neill was also said to have had talks with the Dutchman in an attempt to keep him at the Championship side.

