Tottenham Hotspur Interest In Defensive Target Not At Advanced Stage

Tottenham Hotspur are not in advanced negotiations to sign South Korea defender Kim Min-Jae despite their interest in the centre-back, according to The Athletic.



Jose Mourinho wants to bring in a centre-back this summer as part of his plans to rejuvenate the Tottenham squad.













Given the budgetary constraints at Tottenham, the club are looking to box clever in the transfer market and they have been linked with Kim.



The Beijing Guoan centre-back has been watched by Tottenham and could be available for a fee of around £10m this summer.





He has the physical attributes Mourinho looks for in a centre-back and he has been recommended to the Tottenham boss by his compatriot Paulo Bento, the South Korea coach.







But Tottenham’s interest in him is not advanced and no advanced negotiations are taking place for Kim to move to north London yet.



Tottenham are looking at a number of players and Kim is part of a shortlist of targets at the moment.





However, they might have to move for him soon as several European clubs have also shown an interest in the South Korea international.

