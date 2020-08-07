Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Close To Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos is set to leave the club permanently, with Middlesbrough and QPR looking to secure his services, according to The Athletic.



Amos is a product of Spurs’ youth set-up and has risen through the ranks of the club’s academy, but the path to the first team has not opened up for him.













The 23-year enjoyed loan spells at sides in the lower divisions, with his most recent stint coming at QPR last season, where he spent the enire season on loan.



Now Amos' side at the Premier League club looks to be coming to an end as QPR and Middlesbrough try to snap him up.





The move would be a permanent one, with Amos sealing a definitive break with Tottenham.







A defensive midfielder by trade, Amos made a total of 34 appearances in the Championship with QPR and went into the book on five occasions.



Amos has managed a single senior team appearance for Tottenham, which came in the Premier League at Newcastle United.





The midfielder has been capped by England at Under-18 level and will be looking to kick on with his career in the Championship.

