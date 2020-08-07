XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/08/2020 - 23:34 BST

Tottenham’s Valuation of Target Well Short of Club’s Asking Price

 




Tottenham Hotspur value striker Arkadiusz Milik at half the sum his club Napoli do, according to The Athletic.

Milik has entered the final year of his contract at Napoli and is tipped to leave the Serie A giants in the ongoing transfer window after resisting a fresh deal.  


 



Juventus want to sign him as the replacement for Gonzalo Higuain and have an agreement with the player in place, but negotiations with Napoli have been uneasy.

The Italian champions do not want to meet Napoli’s €40m valuation of the player.
 


Tottenham are also interested in Milik, with Jose Mourinho a big admirer, as they want to bring in a top back-up for Harry Kane, but Napoli’s asking price is again a stumbling block.



It is claimed that Tottenmham value Milik at around half of Napoli's asking price.

There are also concerns over whether Milik would want to move to Tottenham to only play the role of back-up to Kane.
 


The Poland international found the back of the net eleven times in 26 Serie A outings for Napoli this season.
 