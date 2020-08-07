Tottenham’s Valuation of Target Well Short of Club’s Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur value striker Arkadiusz Milik at half the sum his club Napoli do, according to The Athletic.



Milik has entered the final year of his contract at Napoli and is tipped to leave the Serie A giants in the ongoing transfer window after resisting a fresh deal.













Juventus want to sign him as the replacement for Gonzalo Higuain and have an agreement with the player in place, but negotiations with Napoli have been uneasy.



The Italian champions do not want to meet Napoli’s €40m valuation of the player.





Tottenham are also interested in Milik, with Jose Mourinho a big admirer, as they want to bring in a top back-up for Harry Kane, but Napoli’s asking price is again a stumbling block.







It is claimed that Tottenmham value Milik at around half of Napoli's asking price.



There are also concerns over whether Milik would want to move to Tottenham to only play the role of back-up to Kane.





The Poland international found the back of the net eleven times in 26 Serie A outings for Napoli this season.

