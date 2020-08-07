Werder Bremen Deal-maker Comments On Tahith Chong Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has conceded that a lot of work still needs to be done before the club can sign Manchester United winger Tahith Chong.



Chong, who has just made a handful of senior appearances this season, could move on from Old Trafford on loan in search of playing time for 2020/21.













The German club are in talks with his representatives and are believed to be working on signing him on a two-year loan deal in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Baumann confirmed that the club are indeed in talks to sign the Dutch winger ahead of the new season.





But he tempered expectations of an imminent deal and insisted that a lot still needs to be agreed between the two clubs before they can finalise the deal for Chong to join Werder Bremen on loan.







Baumann was quoted as saying by German club-focused outlet DeichStube: “It is right we have had conversations, good conversations.



“For us, he is a very interesting player, a guy that we can use in the wing position.





“But there are also other parameters that have to be right. We are currently clarifying them, and it may take a while.



“There is still lot to discuss, we have not reached an agreement yet.”



Chong signed a new contract with Manchester United earlier this year but opportunities have been few and far between for him.

