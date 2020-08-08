Agents of Midfielder To Fly To England Next Week For Leeds United Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Amadou Diawara's agents are to fly to England next week to see if the Roma midfielder could make a move to Leeds United.



The 23-year-midfielder has been identified as one of the players Roma may opt to sell during the ongoing summer transfer window.













The Serie A giants have a new owner in Dan Friedkin and he is prepared to invest, but Roma still want to trim their squad to make space for new arrivals.



Diawara may be sold and his representatives have been sounding out clubs across Europe to assess interest in him.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, intermediaries have offered Leeds a chance to sign the midfielder ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.







The Whites are in the market for midfield reinforcements and they have been receptive to the possibility of signing Diawara.



But the Whites are yet to take any concrete steps and his agents are now set to fly to England next week.





They will look at whether a deal could be done to take Diawara to Elland Road.



Arsenal have also tested the water regarding the viability of signing Diawara this summer.

