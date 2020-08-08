Arsenal Contact Club And Player’s Entourage, Showing Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have been in touch to ask about Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.



The Gunners are looking to make additions to their squad over the course of the transfer window and with Lucas Torriera linked with an exit and Matteo Guendouzi out of favour, midfield could become a priority.











Mikel Arteta's side are now looking at options and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, have asked about Sanson.



They have made contact with Marseille and with Sanson's entourage, to potentially check on the player's availability and potential cost.





Sanson has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and Marseille view him as one of their most saleable assets.







Marseille need to bring in cash and selling Sanson to Arsenal could be an attractive proposition for the club.



However, Arsenal's interest has not yet gone beyond an enquiry and there is no offer that has been made for the midfielder.





Sanson is claimed to have interest from a number of clubs and may not still be at Marseille when the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

