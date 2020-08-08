Asking Price Puts Everton and Wolves Off Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Wolves have cooled their interest in French defender Jean-Clair Todibo due to Barcelona’s financial demands.



The 20-year-old defender spent the second half of last season at Schalke on loan, but the German club do not have the funds to make the move permanent.













Barcelona want to sell the centre-back this summer in order to ease some of the financial constraints on the club and are actively looking for buyers.



A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Everton and Wolves having shown interest in landing the young defender, who impressed at Schalke.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the two Premier League clubs are unlikely to sign the Frenchman this summer.







Everton and Wolves have been put off by the financial demands of Barcelona and have cooled their interest in Todibo.



AC Milan have come forward with an approach for the player and want to take him to Italy in the ongoing transfer window.





Benfica are also keen and have made a concerted to convince Todibo to move to Portugal this summer.

