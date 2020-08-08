Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Keen For Only One Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa only wants to sign one new centre-back this summer, despite Gaetano Berardi being sidelined for up to nine months, according to The Athletic.



Berardi suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the end of the Championship season and is slated to return to action in between six and nine months' time.













Leeds are set to lose Ben White, whose season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion has ended, leaving them short of options in central defence.



However, Bielsa does not want to bring in more than just one central defender in the transfer window.





Leeds are targeting bringing White back to Elland Road and he is their primary centre-back target.







It remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince Brighton to sell White, or instead turn to other options.



The club though are not planning to recruit more than one senior centre-back this summer, even though they will now have to cope with the demands of Premier League football





Bielsa is keen to run a small squad in the Premier League as he sticks to the formula which won promotion from the Championship.

