Leeds United Depending On Specific Wording To Avoid Signing Jean-Kevin Augustin

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are basing their argument against signing Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent deal on the wording of the agreement they had with RB Leipzig in January, according to The Athletic.



The White signed the Frenchman from RB Leipzig in January on a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause of €21m if they won promotion.













He made just three substitute appearances for Leeds and did not cut the mustard with Marcelo Bielsa, who sent him back at the end of June when the original loan agreement ended.



With promotion achieved, RB Leipzig are now demanding Leeds adhere to the agreement and sign the striker on a permanent deal for €21m.





Leeds do not want to sign the Frenchman, who did not impress Bielsa, and are now looking to avoid signing him on the basis of the wording of the contract they agreed with RB Leipzig.







It has been claimed that the contract stated that Leeds would make the deal permanent in the event of promotion before the end of June.



The global situation delayed the season and Leeds won the Championship and earned promotion in July.





RB Leipzig are arguing that it should be taken to mean the end of the season, as that was what all sides clearly intended when the deal was signed, but Leeds and Bielsa are not interested in signing Augustin.



The Bundesliga side are confident in their position and are ready to take legal action.



It is claimed that the case could end up at FIFA or in an arbitration process.

