Leeds United DOF Victor Orta Continues To Rate Winger Highly, Possible Target

Harry Wilson continues to be highly rated by Leeds United director of football Victor Orta, but any move would depend on what Liverpool choose to do with the winger, according to The Athletic.



Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and scored seven league goals in a side that were eventually relegated from the Premier League.













The winger still has three years left on his Liverpool contract and he is set to have interest from a host of clubs over the course of the transfer window.



Wilson features on Leeds’ transfer possibilities list and the club could consider taking him to Elland Road this summer.





Leeds director of football Orta has a high opinion of the winger and has been keeping tabs on him.







But Leeds are yet to make a concrete move as for the moment Liverpool are yet to take a call on Wilson’s future.



It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp sees a role for Wilson in his squad for the 2020/21 campaign or is prepared to let him go.





The winger has made just one senior team appearance for Liverpool and has had loan stints at Crewe Alexandra, Hull, Derby and Bournemouth.

