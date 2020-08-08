XRegister
08/08/2020 - 13:03 BST

Leeds United Still Hold Belief Over Ben White Deal

 




Leeds United still believe that signing Ben White on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion is possible, according to The Athletic.

White spent last season loan at Leeds and the Whites are keen to sign him on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.  


 



Brighton have so far been reluctant to sell the defender to a club who will be one of their rivals in the Premier League next season, while they also rate him highly.

His wages are far below any of the prominent first-team defenders in the squad and Brighton have tried to offer him a new contract.
 


But so far, their attempts to get him to sign a new deal have not resulted in success.



While Brighton are firm that they want to keep White, Leeds are not giving up and he is their number one priority for central defence.

Leeds believe they have a chance of signing White and are continuing to try to make the deal happen.
 


Other options have been assessed, but Leeds are prioritising getting a deal done to sign White this summer on a permanent deal, while it also remains to be seen what the defender wants. 
 