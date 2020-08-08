XRegister
08/08/2020 - 21:57 BST

Liverpool and Wolves Not In Position To Bid For Winger Despite Being Offered Chance

 




Watford have contacted Liverpool and Wolves about buying Ismaila Sarr, but neither club are in a position to be able to bid for him, according to the Sun

The Hornets are looking to cash in on Sarr following their relegation to the Championship and have identified a price of £40m as acceptable.

 



Liverpool and Wolves are both admirers of Sarr, but having been contacted by Watford, have been clear they are not currently in a position to sign him.

Watford are offering the winger to a number of clubs as they bid to create an auction and earn the highest possible price.
 


Crystal Palace are interested and are prepared to snap Sarr up even without selling Wilfried Zaha.



They are unlikely to pay Watford's £40m asking price though and if the Hornets do not rethink their demands could try to snap up Brentford star Said Benrahma; they also rate Brentford's Ollie Watkins.

Sarr clocked 28 appearances in the Premier League for Watford this season, scoring five times and providing six assists.
 


He grabbed two goals and one assist in Watford's shock 3-0 drubbing of champions Liverpool in February, but could ultimately not help the Hornets keep their Premier League status.
 