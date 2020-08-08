Portuguese Giants Make Offer To Jan Vertonghen

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica have presented an offer to former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen as they look to tempt him to continue his career in Portugal.



The 33-year-old defender left Tottenham at the end of just-concluded Premier League season after his contract with the club expired.













The Belgian's representatives have been in talks with several clubs over finding a new destination for their client and a move to Italy is tipped to be on the cards.



Roma are interested in securing him, while Serie A giants Fiorentina are also keen on signing him on a free transfer this summer.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Vertonghen also has an offer to join Portugal this summer on a free transfer.







Portuguese giants Benfica have got in touch with the player’s camp and have tabled a contract offer to him.



Vertonghen is keen to take his time before taking a call on his future and has been studying the offers on his table.





The Belgian spent eight years at Tottenham, joining from Ajax, and appeared 315 times for the north London club.

