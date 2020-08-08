So Important To Get Back In Champions League, Rangers Coach Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale has stressed the need for the Light Blues to get back in the Champions League as soon as possible.



The Glasgow outfit have not played in the Champions League since 2011 and have had just four Europa League runs since then, with one coming in 2011/12 campaign.













Beale, who joined Rangers as part of Steven Gerrard's backroom staff in 2018, believes there is a need for the Gers to earn a spot in Europe's blue ribbon competition once again.



The former Liverpool youth coach insisted that domestic football alone is not enough for Rangers and the club should be claiming a spot in the Champions League.





Beale is confident that making their way into the Champions League would aid the Light Blues financially and also give them a boost in player recruitment.







"It is a pleasure to play in Europe, to represent your club, to give your fans them away days, to go to these away stadiums or play against the different styles and the different cultures", Beale said on Rangers TV.



"I think it's a huge part of the job here, it is a huge part of what our club stands for, it is massive for recruitment as well because top players want to play in the best competitions, which is why it is so important that we get ourselves back in the Champions League as soon as possible.





"That is something that will take our club forward financially and also with the players that you can recruit.



"So a club like Rangers have to be playing at that level, domestic football alone is just not enough."



Rangers will again be in the Europa League for the 2020/21 campaign after they finished second in the Scottish Premiership last term.

