Sources Close To Player Expect Leeds United Move Next Week

Joe Gelhardt is expected to officially join Leeds United next week, sources close to the player have told The Athletic.



Leeds are firm fans of the Wigan Athletic attacker and are happy to meet the asking price set by the Latics' adminstrators.











Gelhardt has attracted interest from a host of clubs, but it is Leeds who have won the race for his signature and they are now set to definitively wrap up the deal.



Sources close to the Wigan attacker have insisted that the transfer should go through on Monday.





The 18-year-old appears to be happy with the project on offer at Elland Road and will be looking to hit the ground running at Elland Road.







Gelhardt made 18 appearances in the Championship for Wigan over the course of the season and found the back of the net against Hull City.



It is unclear whether Leeds will look to slot the teenager into their Under-23 squad or instantly include him in the first team.





Gelhardt, who has been capped by England up to Under-18 level, did not feature in either of Wigan's meetings with Leeds this season.

