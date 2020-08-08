This Could Change Direction We Take In Transfer Window – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that which players leave the London Stadium this summer could change the course his side take over the transfer window.



A draw against Manchester United in the penultimate game of the just concluded season saw Moyes’ side secure their Premier League status and it was the 57-year-old’s arrival in December that steadied the ship at the London Stadium after a turbulent first half to their campaign.













The Hammers landed themselves in deep water after leaking 62 goals over the course of the 2019/20 English top flight season.



Moyes concedes that his team need to be strengthened in multiple areas but is giving priority to recruiting centre-backs and full-backs, as fixing the leaky backline is at the top of his agenda.





However, he admits that the amount of money available to spend is unlikely to match previous summers.







Moyes indicated though that West Ham's strategy in the transfer window could change depending upon who heads through the exit door at the London Stadium.



“We would like to strengthen in a lot of areas”, Moyes told the Evening Standard.





“We’re lacking in defensive cover.



“We’re also looking to see who could move on, because that could change the direction we take during the transfer window.



“The owners have spent a lot of money in the last few years and I’m not sure a similar amount will be available this time.



“Whatever there is, though, we will spend it wisely.



“We’re trying to bring in a younger group but we will also need a couple of experienced players.



“Central defenders are usually better when they’re more experienced.”



A number of players have been linked with a move away from West Ham, as Moyes looks to reshape his squad, with striker Albian Ajeti tipped to join Celtic on loan.

