Tottenham To Put Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Through Medical On Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur will put Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg through his medical paces on Monday, according to Sky Sports.



The north London giants have thrashed out an agreement with Southampton for Hojbjerg and are now moving to complete the deal.











Spurs are set to pay £15m plus bonuses to land Hojbjerg after he was identified as a priority target by boss Jose Mourinho.



Everton also tried to sign the Denmark international, while he also had interest from clubs in Europe.





Hojbjerg though had his heart set on joining Tottenham and is now set to turn out for the club next season.







The midfielder made 33 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton this season, wearing the captain's armband in the process, and will depart St Mary's having turned out for the club on 134 occasions.



Tottenham are also looking to make other signings before the transfer window closes on 5th October.





Mourinho's side want to sign a right-back, another centre-back and a striker to provide cover for Harry Kane; it remains to be seen if departures could send them into the transfer market for other positions.

