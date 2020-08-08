Why Wouldn’t You Want Liverpool Move – Northern Ireland Boss On Jamal Lewis Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is of the view that a move to Liverpool is something that Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis would find difficult to turn down.



Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool are on the lookout for a left-back this summer, with Jurgen Klopp keen on bringing in a back-up for first-choice Andrew Robertson.













The Reds have identified Lewis as a target, but they have already had a bid worth £10m knocked back by Norwich, who value him at double that sum.



Lewis' Northern Ireland manager Baraclough has now provided his thoughts on the player's potential move to Liverpool, labelling it 'very exciting'.





The 49-year-old went on to claim that he would not turn a move to Liverpool and believes Lewis will be of the same view.







"If the move goes through for Jamal it would be very exciting", Baraclough was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"It's a move that I wouldn't be able to turn down – going to the newly crowned Premier League champions.





"Why wouldn't you want to go to Liverpool and sign for them?"



Lewis is claimed to be keen on a move to Liverpool, but with the Reds a substantial distance from Norwich in their valuation of the defender, it is unclear if a transfer will happen.

