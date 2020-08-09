Cedric Itten On Bench – Rangers Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes to welcome St Mirren to Ibrox this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.



Steven Gerrard's side were in action in Germany on Thursday night as they took on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, losing 1-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to exit the competition.











The Gers won their Scottish Premiership opener last weekend, at Aberdeen, and Gerrard will want no slip-ups from his men against St Mirren.



Nikola Katic remains out injured, while the game has come too soon for new signing Kemar Roofe. Allan McGregor misses out through injury.





Rangers have Jon McLaughlin in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun slot into central defence, while in midfield Gerrard picks Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo. Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







The Rangers boss has options on the bench if he needs to change things, including Cedric Itten and Scott Arfield.





Rangers Team vs St Mirren



McLaughlin, Tavernier, Balogun, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Firth, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Davis, Itten, Barker, Jones, Arfield

