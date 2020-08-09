Every Year It’s Harder, Celtic Star Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Christopher Jullien believes that staying on top of Scottish football is a task which becomes more difficult by the year.



The Hoops have been the undisputed champions of Scotland for nine successive years now and will be looking to create history by making it ten-in-a-row.













Neil Lennon's side got their Scottish Premiership defence off to a superb start by thrashing Hamilton Academical 5-1 in what appeared to be business as usual for the champions.



Jullien though thinks that despite appearances, it is becoming even harder to stay at the top in such dominant fashion, with Celtic's opponents hungry to stop them.





“Every year at Celtic becomes harder and harder because our opponents come stronger at you because you’re the champions. They want to defeat you, that’s the target they have", Jullien was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







"This year, we have a big goal at the end of the season, but we’re going to just stay focused on each game and prepare as best we can to win and keep on going."



Celtic are in action away at Kilmarnock later today and the game will be played in front of empty stands.





Jullien admits it will make for a very different away experience for the Bhoys, who receive big backing from their supporters.



"It’ll be different without the fans at Kilmarnock.



"Every away game I’ve played for Celtic, the fans have been amazing.



"They’ve been right behind us, so playing without them will be very different.”



Kilmarnock suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Hibernian in their opening Scottish Premiership game last weekend.

