Leeds United Star Keen For Marcelo Bielsa Talks As He Considers Key Decision

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips wants to hold talks with Marcelo Bielsa as he considers his international future, according to the Sun.



Phillips has impressed at Leeds and helped the Whites to win promotion to the Premier League, but international involvement with England has eluded him.











Jamaica, coached by former Hull City midfielder Theodore Whitmore, are keen to tempt Phillips to play for them.



The Leeds star is giving consideration to the prospect of representing Jamaica on the international stage, but wants to hold talks with Bielsa as he considers what to do.





The Leeds star wants to know if it would disrupt him playing a full part in the Whites' Premier League campaign.







If Phillips does choose to play for Jamaica then he will add to the already sizeable contingent of England-based players turning out for the country.



Blackburn Rovers' Amari'i Bell, Watford's Adrian Mariappa, Wigan's Chey Dunkley, Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid, Preston's Daniel Johnson, Sheffield United's Ravel Morrison, Reading's Garath McCleary and Newcastle's Rolando Aarons have all recently been called up by Jamaica.





The country also boast being able to call upon Anderlecht defender Kemar Lawrence, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, while Phillips' former Leeds team-mate Kemar Roofe is eligible.

